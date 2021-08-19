Weekender for Aug. 19-26: Wrestling Returns To Pioneer Days And So Much More

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

This weekend we’re going to party like it’s 1774 with the return of Pioneer Days at Old Fort Harrod State Park. The festival starts at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 20, and runs though the weekend, wrapping up on Sunday, Aug. 22.

While there is something scheduled for virtually every minute of the festival, the big news is the return of wrestling. Ohio Valley Wrestling will bring their show to the fort on Saturday, Aug. 21, starting at 7 p.m.

Founded in 1993 by “Nightmare” Danny Davis, the former manager for Jerry “The King” Lawler, OVW has served as a training ground for wrestlers like John Cena, Randy Orton, Brock Lesnar, CM Punk, Mickie James, Cody Rhodes and Shawn Spears. According to their website, OVW became the world’s only state-accredited professional wrestling trade school in 2019.

But wrestling won’t be the only contest on Saturday. The Pioneer Days 4K Run/Walk starts at 8 a.m., the Big Jack Pearson Memorial Car Show and the Critters Without Litters Annual Pet Contest both start at 10 a.m., and the food contests—pizza, pie, watermelon and seed spitting—start at 1:30 p.m.

Live music is scheduled for every day of the festival, kicking off with Pour Decision Band on Friday starting at 5:30 p.m. and ending with Blue Groove Jazz on Sunday starting at 2:30 p.m. For all the live entertainment, check the listings below.

Sunday kicks off with a church service by the Mercer Ministerial Association starting at 10 a.m. But no matter what day you show up, there will be plenty to do, with axe throwing, bouncy house, free kids games and more.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Thursday, Aug. 19

• Live music by Carrie Ann MacDonald and food by Biscuit Scratch at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Aug. 19. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Aug. 20

• Live music by the Pour Decisions at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Part of Pioneer Days. Starts 5:30 p.m.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Chris Sullivan at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-6488 of Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Live music by Hi-5 Band at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Part of Pioneer Days. Starts 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 21

• Pioneer Days 5K Run/Walk at Conover Education Center (1150 Danville Road). Part of Pioneer Days. Starts 8 a.m.

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Big Jack Pearson Car Show at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Part of Pioneer Days. 11 a.m.–2 p.m. $15 entry fee for cars, public free. 859-314-1401.

• Live music by Mighty Sweet Nothings at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Part of Pioneer Days. 2:30–5 p.m.

• Live music by B Squared at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Part of Pioneer Days. Starts 5 p.m.

• Horse show at Pioneer Saddle Club (344 Shewmaker Lane). Starts 6 p.m. $4 per adult, free for children aged 6 and under. Facebook: Pioneer Saddle Club or call Dawn 859-734-8751.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Matt Green at 6:30 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Wrestling by Ohio Valley Wrestling at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Part of Pioneer Days. 7–9 p.m.

• Live music by Mike Archer at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7:30–10:30 p.m. 859-613-5669 or Facebook: Casa Grande.

Sunday-Thursday

• Live music by Larry Sanders and the Borderline Band at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Part of Pioneer Days. Sunday, Aug. 22, 12:30 p.m.

• Live music by Blue Groove Jazz at Old Fort Harrod State Park (100 South College Street). Part of Pioneer Days. Sunday, Aug. 22, 2:30 p.m.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Sunday, Aug. 22, 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stables at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2-5 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Boondocks Bourbon Tasting at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Wednesday, Aug. 25, at 6 p.m. 859)-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

• Live music by Nick Lester and Tony and food by Boston’s Way at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Aug. 26. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

