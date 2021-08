WAYNE RUSSELL

Wayne Russell, 75, husband of Beverly Peavler Russell, died Aug. 10, 2021, at his home.

Born Jan. 28, 1946, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Henry and Hazel Pankey Russell.

He was a 1964 graduate of Mercer County High School, was a retired farmer, a member of Deep Creek Baptist Church and for 21 years served as a magistrate on the Mercer County Fiscal Court.