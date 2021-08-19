PAISLEIGH HURST

PaisLeigh Elizabeth Grace Hurst, 7, died Sunday Aug. 15, 2021.

Born May 7, 2014, she was the daughter of Toby (Maggie) Hurst and Jennifer (Jordan) Long of Harrodsburg.

She attended Mercer County Elementary School and she loved Baby Yoda. She loved her dogs, Rosie, Skye and Bo, soccer, demolition derbies and every moment playing with her brothers and sisters, friends and family. She had a very special friend, Dillion Carmichael, who she would listen to sing for hours and a special teacher, Wendy Sherrow.

Survivors, in addition to her parents, include: three brothers, Dawson Hurst, Braxton Archer and Harlan Sexton; four sisters, Lacy Hurst, Madison Mackie, Hannah Hightower and Addison Dowell; grandparents Ricky (Teresa) Gilliam, Jeff (Melissa) Reardon, Donna Mackie, Tony (Cheryl) Sexton, Roger (Sandy) Long and Carolyn (Billy) McGinnis; and several aunts and uncles.

She was preceded in death by great-grandfather Ernest Baugh; one brother, Palmer Grant Long; one uncle, Mikey Salvia; and one aunt, Dale Anne Boyle.

A private memorial service and burial was held.

Pallbearers were Billy Sparks, Kipp Hurst, Greg Coffman, Blake Norton, Jeremy Johnson and Chris Coffman. Honorary pallbearers were Dawson Hurst, Braxton Archer, Harlan Sexton, Devon Majors, Josh Collier and Dishon Gilliam.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the University of Kentucky Children’s Hospital or Pediatric Cancer Research.

Arrangements made by Walden Funeral Home in Perryville.

