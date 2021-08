MICHAEL ZERNICKOW

Michael Zernickow, 82, of Harrodsburg, husband of Maria Claire (Dana) Zernickow, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at his home in Harrodsburg.

Born Aug. 30, 1938, in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Arthur and Jeanette (Kerr) Zernickow.

He was a self-employed construction worker, served in the United States Army National Guard and was a Christian.