MARVIN CLAUNCH

Marvin Claunch, 94, formerly of Harrodsburg, widower of Mary Helen King Claunch, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, in Louisville.

Born Feb. 7, 1927, in Mercer County, he was the son of the late Tom and Mae Claunch.

He was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II, a 1944 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, was a self employed carpenter, worked at Corning Glass, retired from the U.S. Post Office and was a deacon and member of Harrodsburg Baptist Church.