BILLY NEVIUS

George William “Billy” Nevius, 81, of Harrodsburg, husband of Kathy Orwig Nevius, died Thursday, Aug. 12, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born March 22, 1940, in Boyle County, he was the son of the late John Calvin Coastman and Ophelia David (Preston) Nevius.

He was retired from Square D Manufacturing as inter-plant coordinator. Always flashing a smile, he loved to golf and fish. Nothing made him happier than hosting a fish fry for family with music and games, and he was the best at blessing the meal. Billy was also a member of the Hedgeville Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: two daughters, Leslee Carolyn (Vincent) Magliulo of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Brady Catherine Nevius of Harrodsburg; two sons, Graham Calvin “Chuck” Nevius of Lexington and William Chatham “Chad” Nevius of Harrodsburg; two stepdaughters, Mecia Cheak of Pennsylvania and Shawna (Russell) Anderson of Harrodsburg; one sister, Juanita Catherine Ball of Harrodsburg; 12 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Stuart Nevius.

Funeral service were held Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 1 p.m. at Hedgeville Baptist Church with Jonathan Grizzell, Joel O’Dell and Ray Bell officiating. Burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Steve, Jay and Russell Anderson, Bryan Nevius, Jared Wilcox and Justin and Derek Ball. Honorary pallbearers were the grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his golfing and fishing buddies.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hedgeville Baptist Church Jubilee Building Fund, 4700 Lancaster Road, Danville, KY 40422.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.

