Lady Titans Earn Towering Win Over Marion Knights In Season Opener

Trevor Ellis

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Lady Titans opened their season at home against a very strong Marion County Lady Knights team, who went 21-3 in the 2020 season, Monday night. Mercer won the match, 3-1, battling to the wire in all four sets.

Marion opened up behind the service line, but senior Elle Prewitt regained control of the ball with a hard hit at the net. Junior Taylor Murphy placed a dink over the net that caught Marion unaware to tie the score, 3-3. Junior Jamesyn White crushed a spike at the net to retake the lead 6-5. Mercer took advantage of miscommunication from Marion to jump out to a three point lead, 10-7.

Marion’s Emily Clark had a nice jump serve and brought Marion back within two, 12-10. Senior Haven Six, who is strong at the net for the Lady Titans, is just one of the hitters in Coach Lynn Flach’s arsenal. Marion’s Emma Sullivan caught the Lady Titans out of rotation and closed the gap 14-13.

Sullivan slipped a dink through the Mercer’s front line to take the lead 15-16. Each time Mercer took the lead the Lady Knights found a way to get back in the game. Jai Piazza served an ace and forced the Lady Knights to take a time out and try to stop the Lady Titans roll, 22-18.

Cady Shackelford had a great block at the net to end Marion’s rally and put the Lady Titans up, 23-20. Six placed a ball just inside to give Mercer the edge, 24-20. A short serve by Marion ended the first match, 25-22.

Coach Flach was pleased with how her team opened their season, “We had a very good opening game. I could see growth and maturity in my juniors and seniors that played varsity last year. I think that experience of last year really helped this year.”