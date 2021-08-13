Weekender For Aug. 12-19: Friday Night On Main And Much, More More

https://www.facebook.com/McAfeeJamboree

After the last several action-packed weekends in Mercer County, this weekend is a good time to take a breather and get ready for the festivals to come.

The big event this weekend is Friday Night On Main, featuring live music by Ryan Raikes at Olde Towne Park on Friday, Aug. 13. For more information, check out the listing below.

For parents ready to decompress after a hectic first week of school, there is plenty of live music this weekend. Down on Herrington Lake, Bootsie and Funkabilly are playing Friday, Aug. 13, at Pandora Marina while Classic Rewind will play Saturday, Aug. 14, at Kamp Kennedy Marina.

Festival season will get back in gear next week, with the return of Pioneer Days at Old Fort Harrod State Park from Friday, Aug. 20, to Sunday, Aug. 22.

Friday, Aug. 13

• Music on the Lawn featuring the Alicia Ferrer at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Bootsie and Funkabilly at Pandora Marina (125 Pandora Drive). 8 p.m–midnight. Facebook: Pandora Marina.

• Friday Night On Main featuring live music by Ryan Raikes at Olde Towne Park. Food trucks, vendors and beer. Everything begins at 6 p.m. Main Street will be closed from Poplar down to the Park. Facebook: Harrodsburg First.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Saturday, Aug. 14

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Horse show at Pioneer Saddle Club (344 Shewmaker Lane). Starts 6 p.m. $4 per adult, free for children aged 6 and under. Facebook: Pioneer Saddle Club or call Dawn 859-734-8751.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Chris Weiss at 6:30 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Blue Groove Jazz at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7:30–10:30 p.m. 859-613-5669 or Facebook: Casa Grande.

• Live music Billy Keith, Doug Smith and Key’d Up band at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Show starts 7 p.m. Doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Live music by Classic Rewind at Kamp Kennedy Marina (4646 Kennedy Bridge Road, Lancaster). 8:30 p.m. 859-548-2002 or Facebook: Kamp Kennedy Marina.

Sunday-Thursday

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Sunday, Aug. 8. Starts at 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stables at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2-5 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Wine tasting at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Wednesday, Aug. 18, at 6 p.m. 859)-605-2007 or Facebook: Rock Haven.

• Live music by Carrie Ann MacDonald and food by Biscuit Scratch. at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Thursday, Aug. 19. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

