WILMA HAZELWOOD

Wilma Wooldridge Hazelwood, 93, of Salvisa, widow of Carl Warren Hazelwood, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.

Born July 23, 1928, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Dorothy Mae Davenport and Roscoe Wooldridge.

She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, gardener, yard sale enthusiast, homemaker, Christian and member of the Kirkwood Baptist Church.

Survivors include: one sister, Hazel Glancy; one daughter, Sherry (Joey) Breckel; three sons, Perry Hazelwood, Brent (Susan) Hazelwood and Alan (Allison) Hazelwood; nine grandchildren, Cara (Trip) Rogers, Josh (Allison) Hazelwood, Vanessa (Brett) Welty, Ashley (Staton) Nesbitt, Calen (Jessica) Hazelwood, Logan (Olivia) Hazelwood, Layne (Deanna) Hazelwood, Austin Hazelwood and Garrett Carey; and 14 great-grandchildren, Aubrey Morris, Jackson and Jentry Hazelwood, Ava and Anisten Welty, Anna-Warren and Parker Nesbitt, Kylee and Trevan Hazelwood, Judson and Preston Hazelwood, Raelyn, Ellie Mae and Braxton Hazelwood.

She was preceded in death by one son, Douglas Ray (Lori) Hazelwood.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, Aug. 4, at 1 p.m. at the Kirkwood Baptist Church with Bro. Logan Hazelwood and Bro. Ben Werner officiating.

Pallbearers were Josh Hazelwood, Calen Hazelwood, Logan Hazelwood, Layne Hazelwood, Austin Hazelwood and Garrett Carey. Honorary pallbearers were deacons of Kirkwood Baptist Church.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Kirkwood Baptist Church or Kirkwood Baptist Church Cemetery Fund at 1955 Kirkwood Rd. Salvisa, KY 40372.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.

