RYAN TURNER

Ryan Scott Turner, 29, of Perryville, died Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Perryville.

Born July 27, 1992, in Boyle County, he was the son of Terry Lee Turner of Harrodsburg and Tara (Queen) Brandau of Jasper, Florida.

He was an employee of Taylor Made Pools & Spas and attended the Southland Christian Church in Danville.