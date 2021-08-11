MARY “BLONDIE” WARFORD

MARY NEVINS “BLONDIE” WARFORD

Mary Nevins “Blondie” Cinnamon Warford, 82, widow of Walter Coleman Warford, died Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at Baptist Health Lexington.

Born April 29, 1939, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late John Alvin Cinnamon and Norris Hanks Cinnamon.

She was a secretary for the Kentucky Department of Transportation, worked on the bottling line for JTS Brown Distillery, was a homemaker and a member of the Salvisa Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school.