HENRY STEELE

Henry Steele, 68, husband of Connie Steele, of Taylorsville, died Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the University of Louisville Hospital.

Born in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Henry C. and Marie Montgomery Steele.

He was a dairy farmer, started his own trucking company and operated the Henry Steele Trucking Company and was a Baptist.