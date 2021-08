EVELYN MAJOR

Evelyn Elsie Buckley Major, 92, widow of J.C. Lanham and Clyde Edward Major, died Aug. 8, 2021, at Deaconess Gateway Hospital.

Born March 13, 1929, in Garrard County, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Edward and Bertha Frances (Pryor) Buckley.

She went to Buena Vista School and Burgin High School and retired in 1990.