ELANA PERKINS

Elana I. Perkins, 55, Harrodsburg, wife of Smith Voris Perkins, died Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell-James B Haggin Hospital.

Born March 17, 1966, in Milford, Delaware, she was the daughter of the late William John and Evelyn (Stuart) Irwin.

She was a dance instructor and a member of the Harrodsburg Christian Church.