DILLARD SUTTON

Dillard Clarence Sutton Jr., 72, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born May 6, 1949, in Monroe, Michigan, he was the son of the late Dillard C. and Margaret (Wagner) Sutton.

He was a retired merchant marine for Brent Inc.