CARROLL DEAN

Carroll O. Dean, 70, died Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, at Springview Hospital in Lebanon.

Born Dec. 27, 1950, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of the late Emily Driskell Lane.

He was a Vietnam War veteran, having served in the U.S. Army.

He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and friends. He always took time to help others, enjoyed working on cars and trucks, and refinishing furniture.