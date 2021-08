BILLY JOE “BUD” WESTERFIELD

Billy Joe “Bud” Westerfield Jr., 64, of Harrodsburg, husband of Teresa Buckner Westerfield, died Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born March 7, 1957, in Danville, he was the son of the late Billy Joe and DeLayne Souleyrette Westerfield.

He was a retired warehouse manager for Essity and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Danville.