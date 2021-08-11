ART FREEMAN

Arthur Lee “Art” Freeman, 70, of Harrodsburg, husband of Laura Estridge Freeman, died Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born May 6, 1951, in Dayton, Ohio, he was the son of the late Dudley and Mary Helen (Thompson) Freeman.

He was a banking executive for several institutions and was most recently the mayor of Harrodsburg. He was a member of the St. Andrew Catholic Church.

He was educated as a computer programmer until getting into the banking industry as a programmer, but was elevated to a loan officer and later served as a vice president. Over his 35 year career in banking, he served as senior lender, CEO, chairman of the board and board member of nine different banks. He also served the industry as their trade association executive from 1988 to 1998, when he was appointed to be Kentucky’s Banking Commissioner by Gov. Paul Patton. Under his leadership there, he led the passage of important legislation that changed Kentucky’s security industry and opened the door for statewide bank branching.

After retiring from banking, he started and ran a successful PPG paint store, Fort Harrod Color & Supply, for eight years. In the fall of 2018 he was elected mayor of Harrodsburg as a write-in candidate and served through June 2021.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, Will (Stephanie) Freeman of Lexington; one brother, Bill (Marlene) Freeman of Harrodsburg; two grandchildren, Anne Parker and Benjamin Louis Freeman; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Doris Ann Carey.

The funeral mass was held Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church with Father Al DeGiacomo officiating. Burial was in Spring Hill Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mike Matherly, Tony Dunbar, Paul Bosse, Tommy Ison, Kerry Anness, Jack Coleman, Tim Kazimer and Brad Matherly.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Heritage Hospice, P.O. Box 1213, Danville, KY 40422.

Arrangements by Ransdell Funeral Chapel.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.ransdellfuneralchapel.com.

