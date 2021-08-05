Weekender For Aug. 5-12: 127 Yard Sale, New Works Festival, Shakertown Craft Fair and more

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Fair and Horse Show is history but there’s still plenty to do. This weekend there are three—count ’em, that’s three—multi-day events, including the 127 Yard Sale (starts Thursday, Aug. 5), the New Works Festival at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (starts Friday, Aug. 6) and the 24th annual Craft Fair at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill. The Craft Fair runs from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug. 8.

Billed as one of Kentucky’s premier craft events, the Craft Fair—sponsored by Hardscuffle Inc.—attracts elite regional artisans and new artists to Shakertown (located at 3501 Lexington Road).

The fair features more than 60 vendor booths. Each day, visitors can shop for Shaker reproductions as well as handcrafted items including pottery, jewelry, glassware, woven rugs, needle craft, basketry, leather goods, floral design and more.

In addition, the Shaker Village Bar will offer cool drinks and craft cocktails. Lunch or snacks will be available from food trucks. In addition to live music performances throughout the day (see individual listings for more information), there will be special demonstrations, exhibits, hayrides and giveaways.

General admission is discounted for the Craft Fair at $10 for ages 13 and above, $5 for ages 6-12, and free for children five and under and all annual passholders. Admission includes entrance into the Craft Fair and access to all Daily Adventures at Shaker Village. Learn more at shakervillageky.org or call 859-734-5411.

Other Multi-day Events

• The 127 Yard Sale all day each day from Thursday, Aug. 5, through Sunday, Aug. 8, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Big sale at Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road) with more than 100 vendors. 127yardsale.com.

• Second New Works Festival at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Staged readings of new dramas Friday, Aug. 6, through Sunday, Aug. 8. Admission $12 (good for all three shows). 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org. See individual listings for play titles.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Thursday, Aug. 5

• The 127 Yard Sale at the Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road). More than 100 vendors. All day long. 127yardsale.com.

• Live music by D. Boone Pittman at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue).Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

Friday, Aug. 6

• The 127 Yard Sale at the Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road). More than 100 vendors. All day long. 127yardsale.com.

• Music on the Lawn featuring the New Beckham County Ramblers at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Starts 6:30 p.m. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: “Dear Elsie: Kafka’s Letters from a Lost Doll” by Kimberly Shimer at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Friday, Aug. 6, 7 p.m. Admission $12 (good for all three shows). 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

Saturday, Aug. 7

• The 127 Yard Sale at the Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road). More than 100 vendors. All day long. 127yardsale.com.

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Carrie Johnson at 11:30 a.m., Jarrod Stratton at 2 p.m. and the Barely Shaken String Band at 6:30 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Part of the Crafts Fair. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Cruz on Chiles at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street). Classic car and truck cruise with music, food trucks and more. 6 p.m. Facebook: Auto Kustoms Presents Cruz On Chiles,

• Live music by William Marshall, Natalie Berry Marshall, Larry Todd, D. Jay Rice, David J. Holden and Brian Powers at McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Show starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Live drama: “Boats Against the Current” by Bill McCann at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). 7 p.m. Admission $12 (good for all three shows). 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Live music by Eight Days Sober at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). 7 p.m. 859-605-6488 or Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub.

Sunday-Thursday

• The 127 Yard Sale at the Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road). More than 100 vendors. All day long. 127yardsale.com.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Scott Miller at 11:30 a.m. and Blue Groove Jazz at 2 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Part of the Crafts Fair. 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live drama: “Seeking Henry Gambrell” by Father Al DeGiacomo at Ragged Edge Community Theatre (111 South Main Street). Sunday, Aug. 8, at 3 p.m. Admission $12 (good for all three shows). 859-734-2389 or raggededgetheatre.org.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Sunday, Aug. 8. Starts at 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Taco Cruzday at Auto Kustoms (123 South Chiles Street). Combination food truck from 5-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10. Facebook: Taco Cruzday at Auto Kustoms.

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stables at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2-5 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

