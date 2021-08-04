Reckless Homicide Case Goes To Mercer Grand Jury

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The case against a local man accused of accidentally killing a woman last week will go before the Mercer County Grand Jury.

Robert Kegan Freeman, 18, of Harrodsburg, is charged with reckless homicide and tampering with physical evidence after an incident on Saturday, July 24.

According to the uniform citation, Freeman and several other people were riding in a vehicle on the U.S. 127 Bypass at approximately 6:49 p.m. that evening.

Freeman—who waived his right to remain silent, according to the citation—told police there was a gun in the backseat of the vehicle. Freeman told investigators that when he went to move the gun, it discharged, striking the victim—identified as Maurisa Sweat, 25, of Lexington—in the back. The firearm belonged to Freeman, according to the citation.

Sweat passed away a short time later from her injuries, according to the citation. Officials say she was struck in the left ventricle and appears to have died from loss of blood.

She was buried on Friday, July 30, in Lexington, according to the Milward Funeral Directors website.

Freeman ran from the the James B. Haggin Ephraim McDowell Hospital when police arrived. According to the uniform citation, he was located on Larchmont Avenue and placed in custody.

After the shooting, Freeman threw the shell casing out the window of the vehicle on the bypass between East Office Street and Kentucky 152, according to the citation.

Freeman pleaded not guilty at his arraignment at Mercer District Court on Monday, July 27.

According to court records, Freeman’s case was referred to the Mercer County Grand Jury, who will decide if there is enough evidence to proceed with a trial. The grand jury convenes on Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Reckless homicide is a class D felony, and is punishable by between one and five years in prison.

Freeman is being held on a $25,000 bond at the Boyle County Detention Center, according to the jail website.

The arresting officer is Cpl. Richard Reilly of the Harrodsburg Police Department.

Editor’s Note: In the initial story, several details—including Sweat’s first name and her relationship with the accused—were incorrectly reported. We regret the errors.