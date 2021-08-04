City Commission Votes To Tear Down Playground At Young’s Park

Commissioners Debate Changing Meeting Time

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The playground at Young’s Park will be demolished as soon as possible.

At a special-called meeting on Tuesday, the Harrodsburg City Commission voted unanimously to tear down the playground equipment by the end of the week. This only applies to the equipment such as the tire swings, monkey bars and sliding boards, not to the shelter and picnic area. City workers will dismantle and dispose of the equipment. Customers who have rented the park can get a refund.

Officials say they have received complaints about the playground equipment being in bad shape in the past. After a safety inspection last week, the inspectors recommended the city take the equipment down, according to Commissioner Adam Johnson. Johnson said everything needed to go.

“I would prefer that it be done this week,” Johnson said.

He moved to tear down the equipment, with a second from Commissioner Jennifer Kazimer. The motion passed unanimously.

Mayor Billy Whitenack said the city will seek funding to purchase new equipment.

The commissioners also tabled a motion to put Lions Park up for sale until they got an attorney’s opinion.

Commissioner Marvin “Bubby” Isham said the commission has discussed getting rid of Lions Park, either by selling or possibly by trading it for another property, for at least the last four years.

Isham said the city spends up to $50,000 a year on the park, in maintenance and security.

“We’re losing money on it every year,” Isham said.

He said they had discussed trading the property with the Mercer County school district. He said they need to meet with school officials about an even swap for property the school district owns.

“It’s all the taxpayers’ money,” Isham said.

“Before we list it for sale, we need to have some research done,” said Mayor Whitenack, who said he wanted a title search and appraisal done before the commission made a move.

“I think that should be our first step,” said Whitenack. “It’s not our building, it’s the taxpayers’ building.”

The commissioners opted to wait until they had received legal advice. Applications for the new city attorney ends Friday.

The commission also gave first reading to ordinance 2021-13, which changes the meeting time to noon on the second and fourth Mondays of the month. The commission will have to give the ordinance a second reading at their next meeting on Monday, Aug. 9, which will happen at the regular time, at 6 p.m. If the ordinance is given a second reading, it would go into effect on Monday, Aug. 23.

