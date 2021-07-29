Weekender July 29–Aug. 5: Mercer County Fair And Much, Much More

Robert Moore

The 194th Whitaker Bank Mercer County Fair and Horse Show continues through Saturday. Officials are expecting one of the biggest horse shows in recent memory. The horse show starts at 6:30 p.m.

Everything wraps up on Saturday, July 31, which begins with the academy horse show in the center ring starting at 9 a.m. Exhibitions begin at the livestock arena at 9 a.m. with the sheep show. The carnival will close for another year at midnight.

The final event, the open beef show, happens on Monday, Aug. 2. It starts at 6 p.m. at the livestock arena.

Fair tickets are $6, free for children six and under. Ride bracelets are $12 and parking is free.

Something to keep in mind during fair week: the Mercer Farmers Market will move to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill on Saturday, July 31. The market will return to the Mercer County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

While the fair may be winding down, there is still plenty to come.

The 127 Yard Sale begins Thursday, Aug. 5, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 8. Billed as the world’s longest yard sale, it runs through six states—Michigan, Ohio, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama—and is nearly 700 miles long.

While there will be sales everywhere, the big sale happens on the Smock Farm (3580 Louisville Road). There will be more than 100 vendors on hand.

The New Works Festival will kick off the new season at Ragged Edge Community Theatre on Friday, Aug. 6, and run through the weekend. The 24th annual Craft Fair happens at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill on Saturday, Aug. 7, and Sunday, Aug. 8.

And don’t forget Pioneer Days at Old Fort Harrod State Park, which kicks off Friday, Aug. 20.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Thursday, July 30

• Live music by Andrea Gross at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Biscuit Scratch BBQ. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Whitaker Bank Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Avenue). Floral Hall opens 5 p.m. Carnival opens 6 p.m. Horse show begins 6:30 p.m. Admission: $6, free for children six and younger. mercerfair.com.

Friday, July 30

• Live music by Dave Stahl the Piano Doctor at Picnic In The Park. Noon. Old Fort Harrod State (100 South College Street). 859-734-3314 or email [email protected]

• Music on the Lawn featuring Art Mize. 6:30 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Live music by Tripping Roots at Pandora Marina (125 Pandora Drive). Friday, July 30, 8 p.m. Facebook: Pandora Marina.

Saturday, July 31

• Mercer Farmers Market at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Closing Night Of Whitaker Bank Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Avenue). Academy horse show opens 9 a.m. Floral Hall opens 5 p.m. Carnival opens 6 p.m. Horse show begins 6:30 p.m. Admission: $6, free for children six and younger. mercerfair.com.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Warren Byrom. 6:30 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Live music by Kevin Edwards, Jerry Barnes, Laura Cook Mattingly and Key’d Up at the McAfee Jamboree (163 Dunn Lane). Show starts 7 p.m., doors open 6 p.m. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Live music by Cotter Hill Music at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Live music by Summerfield Revival at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7:30–10:30 p.m. 859-613-5669 or Facebook: Casa Grande.

Sunday-Thursday

• Youth Rodeo at Triple Cross Cowboy Church (1250 Industry Road). Sunday, Aug. 1. Starts at 2 p.m. $5 for spectators. 859-319-9304.

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Biscuit Scratch BBQ. Sunday, Aug. 1. Starts at 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Open Beef Show at Whitaker Bank Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Avenue). Monday, Aug. 2. Begins 6 p.m. mercerfair.com.

• Mercer Farmers Market at the Stables at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2-5 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• SummerFest Community Back to School Festival at the Carpenters Christian Church (1340 US 127 Bypass). Touch a truck, inflatables and dunking booth. Wednesday, Aug. 4, 5–8 p.m. [email protected]

