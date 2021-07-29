Ford Recalls More Than 850,000 Vehicles

Ford Motor Company has announced safety recalls that involve more than 850,000 vehicles in North America and across the world.

Ford, the second largest automaker in America, is issuing recalls for certain models of 2020-2021 Ford F-350 Super Duty, 2013-2017 Ford Explorer and 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator. The Dearborn, Michigan based company will begin notifying owners in August.

The manufacturer is issuing a safety recall for approximately 34,939 Ford F-350 Super Duty vehicles with 6.7-liter engine and single rear wheel axle for a rear axle housing spring seat interface weld issue. The vehicles–model years 2020-2021–may experience rear driveline disconnection. Customers may experience vibration and/or shaking while driving at highway speeds, and/or shuddering upon acceleration. In the event of a disconnected driveshaft, customers may experience loss of motive power while driving or loss of transmission park function if the parking brake is not applied, increasing the risk of a crash.

The recall affects 34,855 vehicles in North America, with the remaining balance in Ford’s International Markets Group. Vehicles were built at Kentucky Truck Plant between Aug. 6, 2020, and May 15, 2021.

Ford is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this condition.

Owner notifications will begin the week of Aug. 16. Dealers will inspect rear axle to determine if deformation is present. If the axle is deformed, the axle housing will be replaced. If axle is not deformed, the dealer will perform a weld repair on the spring seats. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S31.

A recall has been issued for approximately 774,696 2013-2017 Ford Explorers that may experience a seized cross-axis ball joint that may cause a fractured rear suspension toe link. Affected vehicles may experience a clunk noise, unusual handling, or a misaligned rear wheel. Fracture of a rear toe link significantly diminishes steering control, increasing the risk of a crash. The recall affects approximately 676,152 vehicles in North America, 59,935 in China, 25,257 in Ford’s International Markets Group, 13,162 in Europe and 190 in South America. In the U.S., the affected vehicles are located in high-corrosion states as defined by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration or in regions with a combination of cold winter weather with relative high humidity and substantial road salt use.

Vehicles were built at Chicago Assembly Plant between Sept. 4, 2012, and Sept. 30, 2017, and Elabuga Assembly Plant in Russia between Jan. 28, 2013, and July 28, 2017.

Ford is aware of six allegations of injury related to this condition in North America.

Owner notifications will begin the week of Aug. 23. Dealers will inspect the cross-axis ball joint, replace the cross-axis ball joint/knuckle as necessary, and replace the toe links with a revised design part. The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S32.

Ford is providing a customer satisfaction program for vehicles not sold or registered in corrosion states.

The third recall impacts approximately 40,995 2020-2021 Lincoln Aviator vehicles equipped with 3.0-liter gas engines because the battery cable wire harness may not be properly secured, allowing contact with the A/C compressor pulley. Over time, the A/C pulley may rub through the wire harness insulation and contact the unfused battery positive (B+) circuit, resulting in a short circuit and potential fire. The recall affects approximately 36,258 vehicles in North America, 2,601 in Ford’s International Markets Group, and 2,136 in China.

Vehicles were built at Chicago Assembly Plant between June 19, 2019, and Jan. 5, 2021.

Ford is not aware of any accidents, injuries or fires related to this concern.

Owner notifications will begin the week of July 30. Dealers will inspect the vehicle.

If there is no evidence that the battery cable has contacted the A/C compressor pulley, they will add a tie strap near the frame rail between the battery cable harness and the engine compartment harness.

If any of the small gauge circuits are damaged, dealers will add a tie strap near the frame rail between battery cable and engine compartment harnesses and replace the A/C compressor belt.

If any of the four large gauge circuits are damaged, dealers will inspect the wire harness and replace the battery cable harness and will also add a tie strap near frame rail between battery cable harness and engine compartment harnesses and replace the A/C compressor belt.

The Ford reference number for this recall is 21S34.

