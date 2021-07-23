Weekender July 22–29: Are You Ready For The Fair?

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The big news this week is the 194th Whitaker Bank Mercer County Fair and Horse Show, which starts with a bang on Friday, July 23, with the Demolition Derby, which continues for two glorious days of mayhem.

The livestock contests start Saturday, July 24, with the Dairy Show, which starts at 10 a.m.

The fair kicks into high gear on Monday, July 26. Local crafters will be bringing in their wares to the Floral Hall starting at 8:30 a.m. The Floral Hall will open to the public at 5 p.m. The carnival opens at 8 p.m. and the beauty pageants start at the center ring with the Miss Teen pageant scheduled to start at 6 p.m.

The pageants will continue into Tuesday, with the Tiny Miss and Mister scheduled to start at 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, July 28, the horse show starts at 6:30 p.m. and continues through Saturday. Officials are expecting one of the biggest horse shows in recent memory.

Everything wraps up on Saturday, July 31, which begins with the academy horse show in the center ring starting at 9 a.m.

The open beef show will close out the fair on Monday, Aug. 2. It starts at 6 p.m.

Fair tickets are $6, free for children six and under. Ride bracelets are $12 and parking is free. Demolition Derby tickets are $15.

Something to keep in mind during fair week: the Mercer Farmers Market will move to Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill on Wednesday, July 28, and Saturday, July 31. The market will return to the Mercer County Fairgrounds on Wednesday, Aug. 4.

(All events are free unless stated otherwise.)

Friday, July 23

• Music on the Lawn featuring David Bates. 6:30 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• Demolition Derby at Whitaker Bank Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. Admission: $15 (free for age 16 and younger) mercerfair.com.

• Trivia at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Live music: Singo with Warren at Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House (419 East Office Street). Food by Kyle’s Kitchen. Music starts 7:45 p.m. Facebook: Rock Haven Cigar Tap Pour House or 859-605-2007.

• Karaoke at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub or 859-605-6488.

• Outdoor Movie Night at Mercer County Public Library (109 West Lexington Street). Movie is rated PG. Starts at dusk (approximately 9 p.m.) and runs 114 minutes. www.mcplib.info or 859-734-3680.

Saturday, July 24

• Mercer Farmers Market. 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Stable at Mercer County Fairgrounds (560 Linden Avenue). Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Dairy Show at Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Avenue). Starts 10 a.m. mercerfair.com.

• Music on the Lawn featuring Chris Sullivan. 6:30 p.m. Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). 859-734-5411 or shakervillageky.org.

• McAfee Jamboree. Live music by Natalie Berry Marshall, Jeff Watson, Key’d Up and more. Show starts 7 p.m. (doors open 6 p.m.) 163 Dunn Lane. Facebook: McAfee Jamboree.

• Live music by Stan and Zack at the Vault Ciders, Suds and Spirits (235 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. 859-605-2118 or Facebook: The Vault.

• Live music by Five Below at Downtown Pizza Pub (112 South Main Street). Starts 7 p.m. Facebook: Downtown Pizza Pub or 859-605-6488.

• Demolition Derby at Whitaker Bank Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Avenue). Starts 7 p.m. Admission: $15 (free for age 10 and younger). Same contact info as above.

• Live music by Stick Tight at Casa Grande (145 Collin Drive). 7:30–10:30 p.m. 859-613-5669 or Facebook: Casa Grande.

Sunday-Thursday

• Trivia at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Dueling Chopsticks. Sunday, July 25. Starts at 5 p.m. 859-325-6960 or Facebook: Lemons Mill Brewery.

• Opening Day at Whitaker Bank Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Avenue). Floral Hall opens 5 p.m. Monday, July 26. Carnival and beauty pageants open 6 p.m. Admission: $6 (free for age 10 and younger). $12 ride bracelet. mercerfair.com.

• Mercer Farmers Market at Shaker Village of Pleasant Hill (3501 Lexington Road). Wednesday, July 28, 2-5 p.m. Facebook: Mercer County Farmers Market.

• Whitaker Bank Mercer County Fair and Horse Show (560 Linden Avenue). Wednesday, July 28. Floral Hall opens 5 p.m. Carnival and sheep show opens 6 p.m. Horse show begins 6:30 p.m. Admission: $15 (free for age 16 and younger). Same contact info as above.

• Live music by Andrea Gross at Lemons Mill Brewery (166 Marimon Avenue). Food by Biscuit Scratch BBQ. Thursday, July 29. Music starts 7 p.m. (doors open 5 p.m.) Same contact info as above.

(Email any Weekender listings to [email protected])