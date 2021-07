VIVIAN SLEEPER

Vivian Sleeper, 92, widow of John A. Sleeper, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her home.

Born Sept. 4, 1928, in Concord, Michigan, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Helen (Minor) Kreger.

She was a homemaker, a member of the Harrodsburg Cumberland Presbyterian Church and attended Centenary United Methodist Church in Danville.