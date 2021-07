VAN LEE TURNER

Van Lee Turner, 53, husband of Patricia Little Turner, of Harrodsburg, died Monday July 12, 2021, at his residence.

Born March 8, 1968, in Fayette County, he was the son of Shirley Lee Turner of Harrodsburg and the late Mable Bowman Turner.

He was a mechanic at B&B Electric and attended Cornishville Baptist Church.