REBECCA ROBINSON

Rebecca Ann Oakley Robinson, 65, of Harrodsburg, widow of Anthony Wayne “Tony” Robinson, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Born April 18, 1956, in Harrison County, she was the daughter of the late Charles Henry and Nancy Porter (Glass) Oakley and was raised by the late William Stivers and Ethel Louise (Glass) Perros of Danville.

She retired in 2005 from Kentucky Utilities and was a member of St. Philips Episcopal Church and the Order of the Daughters of the King.