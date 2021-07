GARNETTA WEBB

Garnetta R. Webb, 67, of Harrodsburg, wife of Randall “Randy” Blake Webb, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at the Ephraim McDowell Regional Medical Center in Danville.

Born Aug. 31, 1953, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Garnett R. and Hattie Pearl (Bailey) Semones.

She was a homemaker and a member of the Bethel Cumberland Presbyterian Church.