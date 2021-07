BONNIE O. TANNER

Bonnie O. Tanner, Ph.D., 80, wife of Jim Tanner, Ph.D., of Harrodsburg, died Monday, July 5, 2021, at her home.

Born March 29, 1941, in Louisville, she was the daughter of the late J. Earl O’Bryant and Adelee Hoefler O’Bryant.

A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, Aug. 7, at 11 a.m. at the St. Philips Episcopal Churchwith Father Bruce Boss officiating.

