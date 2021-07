ANTHONY RICE

Anthony Julian Rice, 37, of Lexington, formerly of Harrodsburg, died Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Born July 28, 1983, in Danville, he was the son of David Julian Rice Jr. and the late Donna (Hale) Rice.

He was a self-employed construction worker, a 2001 graduate of Mercer County High School and attended Bethel Baptist Church.