Titans Blow Past Southwestern For 20th Win Of Season

Cayden Devine

Contributing Writer

The Mercer County Titans (19-7) blew out the Southwestern Warriors (5-13) on Friday night to give the Titans their twentieth victory of the season. Coach Cody Christopher said the Titans are not finished yet and want to reach the 25 win goal, “Our goal now is to reach 25 wins before the district tournament. With a tough ending to our schedule, it will be a battle, but, I like my team, and we will get there,” said Chrostopher.

In the first inning, Southwestern got their offense started with a run on a double by Caleb Ramsey, but the Titans were able to score three runs in the inning as well.

To start the inning off for the Titans, Riley Peavler walked to first after working a full count.