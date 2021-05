Thomas G. Spicer, Jr., 63, died Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Lexington.

Born May 6, 1958, in Harrodsburg, he was the son of Betty J. Tatum of Burgin and the late Thomas G. Spicer Sr.

He was a retired dispatcher for Roberts Towing in Lexington, a US Army Veteran and was a member of the Woodland Avenue Christian Church.