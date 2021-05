Peggy Ann Blacketer, 82, of Harrodsburg, wife of Paul Blacketer, died Monday, May 17, 2021, at her home.

Born Jan. 21, 1939, in Mercer County, she was the daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson and Louise (Peyton) Robinson.

She was a retired state employee, a member of the Harrodsburg Baptist Church and the Echos Homemakers Club. She was a volunteer for Mercer County Habitat for Humanity and taught Sunday School at the Harrodsburg Health and Rehab for several years.