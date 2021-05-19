| logout
Mercer Grand Jury Hands Down Indictments
Robert Moore
Herald Staff
The Mercer County Grand Jury handed down indictments last Wednesday on charges including drug possession, procurement and burglary.
DRUGS
- Amy Cook, 34, of 8635 Lebanon Road, Parksville, and Jimmy Richardson, 30, of 759 Fairview Court, were both charged with 1st-degree criminal complicity to traffick in fentanyl. On Jan. 2, Cook and Richardson were found to be in possession of a synthetic opioid, which experts say is 80-100 times stronger than morphine, with the intention of trafficking it, according to the indictment. Bond: $10,000 (Cook) and $20,000 (Richardson), with drug-related conditions: reporting to pretrial services, submitting to random drug testing and being involved in no new arrests involving alcohol, illegal substances or pain medications with or without a prescription. Dep. Sean Brown (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.
- Gerald Calhoun, 51, of 415 Harrods Court, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony. The offense occurred on Jan. 12, 2021. Bond: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.
- Shannon Jarrell, 38, of 220 Pearson Street No. A-2, was charged with 1st-degree possession of fentanyl, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Both offenses occurred on July 25, 2020, according to the indictment. Bond: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Jarrell was also indicted for 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe), a class A misdemeanor; and driving while license was revoked or suspended, a class B misdemeanor. All three offenses occurred on Aug. 5, 2020. Bond: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified in both cases.
- William Lancaster, 35, of 866 Scooter Avenue, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia (scales), a class A misdemeanor. Both offenses occurred on Jan. 28, 2021. Bond: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.
- Jamel Taylor, 30, of 1467 Grapevine Road, was charged with 1st-degree possession of fentanyl, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia (a syringe), a class A misdemeanor. Both offenses occurred on Jan. 17, 2021. Bond: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified. Taylor was also indicted for receiving stolen property, a class D felony. The offense occurred on March 8 in Mercer County. Bond: $5,000. Arrest: Patrolman Isaac Shelton (HPD).
- Zachary Ingram, 26, of 425 Sea Biscuit Street, Danville, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and two class A misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia (straw) and violating a Mercer Family Court Order. All three offenses occurred on July 30, 2020. Bond: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Aaron Steele (HPD) testified.
- David Goodman, 32, of 108 West Court Street No. 12, Lawrenceburg, was charged with four offenses, which all happened on March 17: 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe) a class A misdemeanor; driving on a suspended or revoked license, a class B misdemeanor; and driving with no registration plates, a violation. Bond: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.
- Trey Cocanougher, 34, of 525 Shawnee Run Road, was charged with four offenses which happened on March 3, 2021, including 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and three class A misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia (straw), driving on a DUI-suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident. Bond: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Dep. Bill Cruce (MCSO) testified.
- Harold Burks, 47, of 329 Mooreland Avenue, was arrested and charged four offenses, which all occurred on Dec. 5, 2020, including 1st-degree possession of fentanyl, a class D felony, and three class A misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia (spoon), resisting arrest and driving under the influence-second offense. Bond: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Aaron Steele (HPD) testified. Burks was also indicted for 1st-degree bail jumping, a class D felony. According to the indictment, the offense occurred on Jan 28. Bond: $5,000.
PROCUREMENT
- Caleb Adams, 24, of 6431 Highway 1194, Stanford, is charged with prohibited use of electronic communications system to procure a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activies, a class D felony. The offense occurred on March 25, according to the indictment. Bond: $5,000. Dep. Wes Gaddis (MCSO).