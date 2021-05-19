Mercer Grand Jury Hands Down Indictments

Robert Moore

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Grand Jury handed down indictments last Wednesday on charges including drug possession, procurement and burglary.

DRUGS

Amy Cook, 34, of 8635 Lebanon Road, Parksville, and Jimmy Richardson, 30, of 759 Fairview Court, were both charged with 1st-degree criminal complicity to traffick in fentanyl. On Jan. 2, Cook and Richardson were found to be in possession of a synthetic opioid, which experts say is 80-100 times stronger than morphine, with the intention of trafficking it, according to the indictment. Bond: $10,000 (Cook) and $20,000 (Richardson), with drug-related conditions: reporting to pretrial services, submitting to random drug testing and being involved in no new arrests involving alcohol, illegal substances or pain medications with or without a prescription. Dep. Sean Brown (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office) testified.

Gerald Calhoun, 51, of 415 Harrods Court, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony. The offense occurred on Jan. 12, 2021. Bond: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (Harrodsburg Police Department) testified.

Shannon Jarrell, 38, of 220 Pearson Street No. A-2, was charged with 1st-degree possession of fentanyl, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Both offenses occurred on July 25, 2020, according to the indictment. Bond: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Jarrell was also indicted for 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe), a class A misdemeanor; and driving while license was revoked or suspended, a class B misdemeanor. All three offenses occurred on Aug. 5, 2020. Bond: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified in both cases.

William Lancaster, 35, of 866 Scooter Avenue, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia (scales), a class A misdemeanor. Both offenses occurred on Jan. 28, 2021. Bond: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

Jamel Taylor, 30, of 1467 Grapevine Road, was charged with 1st-degree possession of fentanyl, a class D felony, and possession of drug paraphernalia (a syringe), a class A misdemeanor. Both offenses occurred on Jan. 17, 2021. Bond: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified. Taylor was also indicted for receiving stolen property, a class D felony. The offense occurred on March 8 in Mercer County. Bond: $5,000. Arrest: Patrolman Isaac Shelton (HPD).

Zachary Ingram, 26, of 425 Sea Biscuit Street, Danville, was charged with 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and two class A misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia (straw) and violating a Mercer Family Court Order. All three offenses occurred on July 30, 2020. Bond: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Aaron Steele (HPD) testified.

David Goodman, 32, of 108 West Court Street No. 12, Lawrenceburg, was charged with four offenses, which all happened on March 17: 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony; possession of drug paraphernalia (pipe) a class A misdemeanor; driving on a suspended or revoked license, a class B misdemeanor; and driving with no registration plates, a violation. Bond: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Blake Darland (HPD) testified.

Trey Cocanougher, 34, of 525 Shawnee Run Road, was charged with four offenses which happened on March 3, 2021, including 1st-degree possession of methamphetamine, a class D felony, and three class A misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia (straw), driving on a DUI-suspended license and leaving the scene of an accident. Bond: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Dep. Bill Cruce (MCSO) testified.

Harold Burks, 47, of 329 Mooreland Avenue, was arrested and charged four offenses, which all occurred on Dec. 5, 2020, including 1st-degree possession of fentanyl, a class D felony, and three class A misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia (spoon), resisting arrest and driving under the influence-second offense. Bond: $5,000 with drug-related conditions. Patrolman Aaron Steele (HPD) testified. Burks was also indicted for 1st-degree bail jumping, a class D felony. According to the indictment, the offense occurred on Jan 28. Bond: $5,000.

PROCUREMENT

Caleb Adams, 24, of 6431 Highway 1194, Stanford, is charged with prohibited use of electronic communications system to procure a minor to engage in sexual or other prohibited activies, a class D felony. The offense occurred on March 25, according to the indictment. Bond: $5,000. Dep. Wes Gaddis (MCSO).

