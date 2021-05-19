Mercer Boys Track Run Away With A Win In Pulaski

The Mercer County Senior High School track and field team competed this past Saturday, May 15, in the Randy Elmore Track Classic at Pulaski County High School. Combined there were 27 boys and girls teams competing Saturday. Both Titan teams competed very well against some very tough competition.

The boys team finished as champions, scoring an impressive 110 points. As Mercer heads into the critical part of their season, there are several indicators that the boys are peaking at the right time.