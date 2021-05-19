Mercer Bass Fishing Team Competes At Barren River Lake

The Mercer County Senior High School bass fishing team brought home a sixth place finish from this weekend’s tournament at Barren River Lake. The team competed against 68 other boats.

“It was a very tough day with water levels nine feet above summer pool. The boat captains had a hard drive getting the kids to fishing grounds with the debris in that water as well,” said Bass Fishing Coach Perri Blair. “This weekend’s weather was the best weather the team had fished in all season. Only one of team members had ever fished this lake before.”

The bass fishers still have one more spring tournament June 11 at Green River Lake. The results will determine if Mercer will have any teams going to nationals at the end of July on Lake Chickamauga in Tennessee.