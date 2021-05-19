Lady Titans Struggle In Doubleheader

Samuel Warren

Herald Staff

The Mercer County Lady Titans softball team (12-12) started their home game against the Lady Colonels of Oldham County (18-5) in a tidy manner, earning three quick outs on the first three Oldham at-bats this past Saturday, May 15.

Mercer’s Elle Prewitt hit a single and sophomore Kallise Gammon was walked but the game remained scoreless at the end of the first inning.

Freshman Ashley Howard started in the circle for the Lady Titans and earned one of her two strikeouts to secure the first out of the second inning.

Senior Kylie Devine was walked but two consecutive strikeouts from Grace Pittman and Makayla Burns, followed by a ground out from Howard, ended the second inning.