Lady Bulldogs Win Over Robertson County

Doug Brown

Contributing Writer

The Burgin Lady Bulldogs (3-8) the Robertson County Lady Devils (3-16) Saturday, May 15, for a closely won victory.

Burgin took the field first and struggled to find their rhythm, allowing two early runs. However, the Lady Bulldogs soon recovered and quickly found themselves at bat. Junior Grace Cocanougher batted first and set the example for the rest of her team. After hitting a single, Cocanougher stole second base and proceeded to score a run after sophomore Baleigh Turner singled to right field and then stole second. Turner made it home after freshman Chloe Henson tripled deep into right field. Henson scored the final run of the inning after junior Brittany Yates sacrificed her at-bat for an RBI.

The second inning played out similarly to the first, with the Lady Devils capitalizing on aggressive base running with two runs. The Lady Bulldogs also doubled their score in the second inning.