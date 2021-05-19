Judy Hawkins By Harrodsburg Herald | May 19, 2021 | 0 Judy Hawkins Judy Hawkins, widow of Fred Thomas Hawkins, died Monday, May 17, 2021, in Lexington. Arrangements are incomplete at Ransdells Funeral Chapel. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Wesley Moore May 19, 2021 | No Comments » Thomas Spicer Jr May 19, 2021 | No Comments » Reva Spalding May 19, 2021 | No Comments » Bobby Payne May 19, 2021 | No Comments » LaShannon Chilton May 19, 2021 | No Comments »