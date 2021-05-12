William “Bill” Curry II, 60, of Harrodsburg, husband of Anne (Satterly) Curry, died Saturday, May 8, 2021, at his home.

Born March 5, 1961, in San Antonio, Texas, he was the son of the late William Dudley Curry Sr. and Trudy G. Sutherland of Harrodsburg.

He was a 1979 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, obtained his bachelor’s degree in business and marketing at the University of Kentucky, and was a logistics supervisor for Link-Belt Cranes in Lexington and was a Christian.