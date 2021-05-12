Who Is Responsible For Funding Anderson-Dean Park?

Jennifer Marsh

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Anderson-Dean Community Park board of directors discussed the 1993 ordinance between the City of Harrodsburg, the Mercer County Fiscal Court and the park at their Monday, May 10, board meeting.

“The original contract was equal matching funds from both the city and the county,” said Mike Steele, board chair. “The tourist commission has no contract with us and could legally stop paying at any time.”

Steele asked for a meeting of the organizations as soon as possible.

“I know Art is struggling with his health but if we could get together soon to work this out I’d appreciate it,” said Steele.

Steele said he raised the budget request to the Harrodsburg Mercer County Tourist Commission from $91,200 which has been paid for the current fiscal year to $118,000 for the next fiscal year which starts July 1, 2021. Executive Director Jeremy Turpin said he submitted a $45,000 request to the City of Harrodsburg specifically for the pool for the upcoming fiscal year.

“We have not received funds from the city for this fiscal year but tourism has been paying us monthly and the county always comes through,” said Steele.

“I think this contract predates the restaurant tax,” said Joni Horn, past president. “Support for the park originally came from the city’s general fund.”

Horn also said the city did provide a check in July 2020, making it part of this fiscal year.