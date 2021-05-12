Titans Slip Past Tates Creek 7-6

Cayden Devine

Contributing Writer

[email protected]

The Mercer County Titans (18-6) got out to a four-run lead in the fourth inning and held on for a 7-6 victory over the 11th Region Tates Creek Commodores (11-10) on Monday, May 10. Tates Creek scored three runs in the failed comeback attempt on a single by Stone in the fourth, a single by Moore in the sixth, and a groundout by Stone in the sixth.

Riley Peavler was the lead-off batter for the Titans in the top of the first. After three balls, and a swing and a miss, R. Peavler doubled off of the top of the wall for a ground rule double to right field. In a hit and run attempt, he then stole third base as senior Landon McGinnis, grounded the ball to shortstop for the first out. Senior Caleb Purdom worked his way into a full count and drew the walk. With a runner on first and third, he tried to steal second but was caught in a rundown and the play was well executed to score R. Peavler from third.

Sophomore Evan Hart earned the start for the Titans on the mound.

Sophomore Seth Caton was a big time player on the defensive side Monday night. In the bottom of the first, S. Caton earned the first out for the Titans. A single to right field was enough to get a runner on base for Tates Creek. A wild pitch advanced the runner to second, and a base hit by Stone drove in a run for the Commodores.