Terry Myers

Terry Lee Myers, 68, husband of Darlene Myers, died Monday, May 3, 2021, at his home in Harrodsburg, surrounded by his family.

He was born on Nov. 8, 1952, in Harrodsburg, to the late Russell and Dorothy Kenney Myers.

Terry was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Survivors, in addition to his wife, include: one son, Christopher (Margaret) Myers of Danville; one daughter, Melissa (Brian) Hurst of Harrodsburg; one brother, Wayne (Barbara) Myers of Frenchburg; 11 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Larry Myers and Russell Myers; and four sisters, Joann George, Patsy Collins, Sandra Tye and Lynda Winburn.

Services for family will be held at a later date for at Clark Legacy Center in Nicholasville.

Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.clarklegacycenter.com.

