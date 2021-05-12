Sue Perkins

Shirley Sue Miller Perkins, widow of Joe Allen Pekins, died Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at the Willows of Harrodsburg.

Born on May 4, 1936, in Monroe County, she was the daughter of the late Doc and Marie Isenberg Miller.

She was a graduate from Alvaton High School in Warren County, earned her bachelors of science in education from Western Kentucky State College and earned her masters of arts in education from Eastern Kentucky University, was a retired teacher from Harlow Elementary School and was a member of Harrodsburg Christian Church.