Sherley Akiwowo

Sherley Hollie Akiwowo “Akie,” 90, of Harrodsburg, died Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Landmark of Danville Rehabilitation Facility.

Born March 8, 1931, in Harrodsburg, she was the daughter of the late Alvis and Goldie (Smith) White.

She attended Westside High School in Harrodsburg, was employed by John Hancock Financial Group in Cambridge, Massachusetts, co-owned a beauty salon, was an administrator for Nassau County’s Department of Drug and Alcohol and was a member of Little Zion Baptist Church in Burgin, Union Baptist Church in Hempstead, New York, and Unity Church of Christianity in Valley Stream, New York.