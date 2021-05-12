Margaret Lynn

Margaret Thomas Chatham Lynn, 105, widow of Elmer Lee Lynn, of Harrodsburg, died May 6, 2021, at her residence.

Born Jan. 3, 1916, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Combs Chatham and Elizabeth Sharp Adams.

She was a 1933 graduate of Harrodsburg High School, was a 1939 graduate of Centre College with a degree in education, received a master degree from Miami University of Ohio, taught early education for the Burgin Independent School system and was a member of the United Presbyterian Church