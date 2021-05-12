Lady Titans Fall To Male And Estill In Doubleheader

Myron Ellis

Herald Staff

[email protected]

The Mercer County Lady Titan softball team (10-10) traveled to Lafayette High School this past Saturday, May 8, for a doubleheader with Louisville Male (12-7) and Estill County (17-2), losing both.

They battled back from a 5-2 deficit against the Lady Engineers, but ultimately fell by one run, losing 5-4.

Mercer was unable to get anything going in their half of the first inning against Estill as Elle Prewitt popped out to third and Ry’Ann Tharp hit a fly ball to center. Ashley Howard then grounded out to end the inning.

However, Estill County was able to get one on the board in their half with a ground ball that got past first baseman Kylie Devine, followed by a walk. A passed ball allowed runners to advance and then a ground ball to second scored the run.

Mercer was able to tie the game in the third when Kallise Gammon lead off with a single and used her speed and heads up base running to score on a misplayed ball off the bat of Prewitt. Tharp grounded out to end the (threat) at 1-1.