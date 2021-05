Karen Lee Young, 76, of Richmond, died Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at the Hospice Compassionate Care Center in Richmond.

Born Dec. 14, 1944, in Louisville, she was the daughter of the late James Hamilton and Dorothy Lee (Hollis) Brewer.

She received a master’s degree in medical technology from Eastern Kentucky University in Richmond, served as a medical technician at the Patty A. Clay Hospital in Richmond and was a member of the Shawnee Presbyterian Church in Louisville.