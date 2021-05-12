Blair And Cheek Win Bass Fishing Competition 

Sophomores Mason Cheek and Gabe Blair claimed their first place trophies for the second time this season for the Mercer County Senior High School bass fishing team.

The two caught three fish on the day totalling 6.1 pounds while Blair won the big fish award for his 4.1 pound snag.

The spring opening Kentucky High School Bass Fishing Coaches Association event was held at Green River Lake. Chris Blair captained the boat for Cheek and Blair while teammate JC Howard’s boat was captained by John Howard.

Perri Blair, head coach of Mercer’s bass fishing team, had much to say about her team’s time on the lake Saturday, but most importantly, the team enjoyed themselves.

“The kids had some decent weather to fish in this weekend,” Blair said. “The wind was rough at times, but each team caught a lot of fish. They had a hard time getting past that 11 inch mark, but they all came off the lake smiling and said they had fun. This is our goal.”