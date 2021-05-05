| logout
Titans Earns Wins Over Dunbar And Great Crossing
Cayden Devine
Contributing Writer
The Mercer County Titans (12-5) snagged a late win over the Paul Laurence Dunbar Bulldogs (7-8) on Friday night. Junior Riley Peavler collected four hits in six at bats to help the Titans to victory.
“Anytime you get a win against a top notch 11th region team is great,” said Titans Head Coach Cody Christopher. “It lets us know where we stand throughout the state. We knew it was going to be a battle and we never backed down. I couldn’t be more proud of the guys finding a way to win that game and never giving up.”